French Open Results

Tuesday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €16,404,509

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

First Round

Daniil Medvedev (2), Russia, def. Facundo Bagnis, Argentina, 6-2, 6-2, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

First Round

Jelena Ostapenko (13), Latvia, def. Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, 6-1, 6-4.

Danielle Collins (9), United States, def. Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria, 6-0, 6-4.

Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, def. Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, 6-4, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

First Round

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Ben McLachlan, Japan, 6-2, 7-5.

David Vega Hernandez, Spain, and Rafael Matos, Brazil, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Andres Molteni (13), Argentina, 6-2, 6-3.

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (12), El Salvador, def. Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Hans Hach Verdugo, Mexico, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

