French Open Results

The Associated Press

May 31, 2022, 7:12 AM

Tuesday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €16,814,108

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Martina Trevisan, Italy, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez (17), Canada, 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (4), Argentina, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (6), Britain, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek, United States, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, 3-6, 7-6 (9), 7-6 (10).

