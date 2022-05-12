RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia hits Ukraine's east | Ukraine puts captured Russian on trial | Quick Senate OK ahead for Ukraine aid | Biden: Ag exports can aid Ukraine
Home » Sports » Fabinho to miss FA…

Fabinho to miss FA Cup final, could make European final

The Associated Press

May 12, 2022, 12:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool midfielder Fabinho will miss the FA Cup final on Saturday but has a chance of playing in the Champions League final on May 28, manager Jurgen Klopp said Thursday.

The Brazil international was forced off with a hamstring problem in the 2-1 win at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Tuesday.

It will rule him out of the FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium and Liverpool’s last two Premier League matches, against Southampton and Wolverhampton, as the team looks to reel in Manchester City in the title race.

However, Klopp is hopeful he will be able to call on Fabinho against Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris.

“There’s a good chance that he will be available,” said Klopp, who remains confident Liverpool can cope with Fabinho’s absence for the remainder of their domestic campaign.

“We have to. Because we can cope. Having him or not having him is a difference but it is all fine. That’s normal stuff that happens. It’s never in a position where you have 12 options, it’s always in a position where you (don’t). We have a few players.”

With Jordan Henderson set to play against Chelsea in the anchorman role he has performed occasionally this season, Klopp is likely to rely on Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita to make up his three in the midfield.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DoD IG says SPACECOM basing decision was legal, large parts of rationale remain redacted

State Department's future of work starts with accessibility

Trump sells Washington hotel to Miami-based investor group

Challenge to USPS fleet cost analysis advances to House floor after committee vote

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up