RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian troops entering Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine | EU leaders wrestle with Russia oil embargo | Battles in east as Zelenskyy visits front |
Home » Sports » Count Again wins Shoemaker…

Count Again wins Shoemaker Mile, earns Breeders’ Cup berth

The Associated Press

May 30, 2022, 8:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Count Again rallied from last to win the $500,000 Shoemaker Mile by 2 1/4 lengths on Monday to earn an automatic berth in the Breeders’ Cup.

Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., who came in to Santa Anita from New York, won his second straight Grade 1 race on the card.

Count Again ran the distance on turf in 1:32.40. Sent off as the 5-2 second choice, he paid $7, $2.40 and $2.10.

The 7-year-old Canadian-bred gelding earned a berth in the $2 million BC Mile at Keeneland on Nov. 5.

Trained by Phil D’Amato, Count Again reeled in 2-5 favorite Smooth Like Strait with a furlong to go.

“I just followed instructions,” said Ortiz, who won the Hollywood Gold Cup in his previous race with longshot There Goes Harvard. “Phil told me to let him do his thing and don’t rush him. He had a big turn of foot.”

Smooth Like Strait returned $2.10 and $2.10. Masteroffoxhounds, also trained by D’Amato, was another 3 1/2 lengths back in third and paid $2.20 to show.

In the $400,000 Hollywood Gold Cup, 8-1 shot There Goes Harvard won by a length for trainer Mike McCarthy in the 4-year-old colt’s first graded stakes race.

There Goes Harvard ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:02.66 and paid $19.60, $7.40 and $4.20. Defunded returned $6.60 and $4. Royal Ship was another 3 1/4 lengths back in third and paid $2.60 to show.

“I had a perfect trip,” Ortiz said.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Agency leaders should listen more, act on employees’ reentry feedback

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

Why GSA believes its new cloud services contract is different than past efforts

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up