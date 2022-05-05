RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Hill bargainers seek Ukraine aid deal | US Cyber Command helps Lithuania | US seizes Russian oligarch's superyacht
Home » Sports » Chris Mueller returns to…

Chris Mueller returns to MLS from Scotland with Chicago Fire

The Associated Press

May 5, 2022, 6:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — American winger Chris Mueller is returning to Major League Soccer after just one-half of a season in Scotland, joining the Chicago Fire on Thursday in a free transfer from Hibernian.

Mueller agreed to a four-year contract that included a team option for 2026.

Chicago acquired MLS rights to the 25-year-old from Schaumburg, Illinois, from Orlando for $500,000 in General Allocation Money — $250,000 each in 2022 and 2023 — plus Chicago’s first-round pick in the 2023 draft. Orlando will get MLS discovery rights to an unidentified player, could receive $150,000 more in GAM based on performance and would get a percentage of future transfer fees.

Mueller scored no goals in 11 league matches for Hibs and got his only goal against Cove Rangers in the Scottish Cup.

He was second in 2018 MLS Rookie of the Year voting and has made two appearances for the U.S., in exhibitions in December 2020 and January 2021. Mueller had 22 goals in 126 appearances for Orlando in all competitions.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Biden ends nearly 20-year drought by publicly recognizing 2021 Presidential Rank Awards recipients

IRS looks to automate how it processes paper tax returns to tackle its backlog

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

VA hired 59,000 employees this fiscal year, but still struggles with workforce shortages

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up