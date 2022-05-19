RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Uncertainty for surrendering Mariupol troops | Russian soldier pleads guilty | Hope for Ukraine grain deal
Home » Sports » Cavallini scores late, Vancouver…

Cavallini scores late, Vancouver beats Dallas 2-1

The Associated Press

May 19, 2022, 12:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lucas Cavallini scored a last-minute penalty kick, lifting the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 2-1 win over FC Dallas on Wednesday night.

Cavallini’s third goal of the season came after a scramble in front of the net with Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer leaving a deflected cross at the feet of a Whitecaps attacker. The ball found its way to Ranko Veselinovic, who had pushed forward in attack, and was brought down for the penalty in the 92nd minute.

Vancouver has won three of its last four games. Dallas had is nine-match unbeaten streak halted.

Paul Arriola opened the scoring for Dallas with his fourth goal of the season in the first half.

Brian White tied the match for Vancouver in the 71st minute.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

CISA issues rare emergency directive as ‘critical’ cyber vulnerabilities emerge

Feds: National Guard members on state duty can join unions

Sailors facing long wait times for mental health assistance

USDA wants employees and vendors who can take them into the future of CX

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up