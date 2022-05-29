RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia aims to widen east Ukraine battle | Evacuations slow, arduous, fraught | Kremlin seeks to blame West for food crisis
Callens, Johnson lead NYCFC to 1-0 win over Minnesota United

The Associated Press

May 29, 2022, 1:01 AM

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Callens scored in the 29th minute and Sean Johnson made it stand up to lead New York City FC to a 1-0 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday.

Santiago Rodríguez picked up an assist on Callens’ goal for NYCFC (8-3-2).

Johnson turned away all five shots he faced to notch a clean sheet.

NYCFC had a 14-12 advantage in shots.

Dayne St. Clair had four saves for Minnesota United (5-6-3).

NYCFC moved into the top spot in the Eastern Conference, one point in front of Philadelphia after the Union settled for a 1-1 tie with New England.

