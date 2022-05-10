RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia pounds Odesa | Biden seeks $40B in aid | Lithuania's top diplomat calls for regime change | Putin's empty Victory Day speech
Boston won’t have McAvoy, Lindholm for Game 5 vs. Carolina

The Associated Press

May 10, 2022, 12:47 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said his team will again be without defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm for Tuesday night’s Game 5 of its first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

McAvoy was a late scratch for Sunday’s Game 4 win because of COVID-19 protocols. Lindholm hasn’t played since being leveled on a jarring shoulder-to-chest hit from Carolina’s Andrei Svechnikov in the Game 2 loss. Cassidy said Lindholm didn’t travel to North Carolina for Game 5.

McAvoy and Lindholm worked together as Boston’s top defensive pairing in Game 1 before Cassidy juggled the lineup for Game 2, moving Matt Grzelcyk up to play alongside McAvoy and putting Lindholm alongside Brandon Carlo.

Both teams are unbeaten on home ice in a series tied at 2-2.

