Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

May 18, 2022, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 27 9 .750 _
Tampa Bay 22 15 .595
Toronto 20 17 .541
Boston 14 22 .389 13
Baltimore 14 23 .378 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 21 16 .568 _
Chicago 18 18 .500
Cleveland 16 18 .471
Kansas City 13 22 .371 7
Detroit 13 24 .351 8

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 24 13 .649 _
Los Angeles 24 15 .615 1
Texas 16 19 .457 7
Seattle 16 21 .432 8
Oakland 16 23 .410 9

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 24 14 .632 _
Miami 17 19 .472 6
Philadelphia 17 19 .472 6
Atlanta 17 20 .459
Washington 12 26 .316 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 23 14 .622 _
St. Louis 20 16 .556
Chicago 15 20 .429 7
Pittsburgh 15 21 .417
Cincinnati 10 26 .278 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 24 12 .667 _
San Diego 23 13 .639 1
San Francisco 22 14 .611 2
Arizona 18 20 .474 7
Colorado 17 19 .472 7

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 0, 1st game

Tampa Bay 8, Detroit 1

Toronto 3, Seattle 0

Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 4

Houston 13, Boston 4

Texas 10, L.A. Angels 5

Oakland 5, Minnesota 2

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-2), 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-3) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-3), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 0-0) at Boston (Hill 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 1-1) at Houston (Valdez 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 1, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 6, 1st game

Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

San Diego 3, Philadelphia 0

Miami 5, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 0

St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 2nd game

Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0

San Francisco 10, Colorado 7

L.A. Dodgers 12, Arizona 3, 2nd game

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego (Darvish 3-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 3-1), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

