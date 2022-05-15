RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Finland announces it wants to join NATO | Russia withdraws from Kharkiv, batters east | Optimistic words from Zelenskyy | GOP senators' surprise visit to Kyiv
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

May 15, 2022, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 24 9 .727 _
Tampa Bay 20 14 .588
Toronto 18 16 .529
Baltimore 14 20 .412 10½
Boston 13 20 .394 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 19 15 .559 _
Chicago 16 16 .500 2
Cleveland 16 16 .500 2
Kansas City 11 20 .355
Detroit 11 23 .324 8

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 22 12 .647 _
Los Angeles 23 13 .639 _
Seattle 15 19 .441 7
Oakland 15 21 .417 8
Texas 13 19 .406 8

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 23 12 .657 _
Philadelphia 17 17 .500
Atlanta 16 18 .471
Miami 15 18 .455 7
Washington 12 23 .343 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 21 13 .618 _
St. Louis 18 15 .545
Pittsburgh 14 19 .424
Chicago 12 20 .375 8
Cincinnati 9 25 .265 12

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 20 12 .625 _
San Diego 21 13 .618 _
San Francisco 20 13 .606 ½
Arizona 18 16 .529 3
Colorado 17 16 .515

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 3, Baltimore 0

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 3, 1st game

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 1

Boston 11, Texas 3

Washington 13, Houston 6

Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Seattle 4

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

Colorado 10, Kansas City 4

L.A. Angels 9, Oakland 1, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit (Faedo 0-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-0) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 1-5) at Toronto (Kikuchi 1-1), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 2-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 3-1) at Texas (Gray 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (Keller 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 0-1) at Oakland (Logue 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 4, San Francisco 0

Atlanta 6, San Diego 5

Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 1

Miami 9, Milwaukee 3

Washington 13, Houston 6

N.Y. Mets 5, Seattle 4

Colorado 10, Kansas City 4

Chicago Cubs 4, Arizona 2

Philadelphia 8, L.A. Dodgers 3

Sunday’s Games

San Diego at Atlanta, 11:35 a.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Washington (Sanchez 2-2) at Miami (Luzardo 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 3-1) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 3-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 3-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Two workforce bills to pay attention to from House committee’s latest markup

Amid 'grave' concerns about facility conditions, Navy learned lessons about shipyard overhaul

USPS board's governors now mostly Biden picks following latest Senate confirmations

State CIO to leave in June

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up