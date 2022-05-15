All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 24 9 .727 _ Tampa Bay 20 14 .588…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 24 9 .727 _ Tampa Bay 20 14 .588 4½ Toronto 18 16 .529 6½ Baltimore 14 20 .412 10½ Boston 13 20 .394 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 19 15 .559 _ Chicago 16 16 .500 2 Cleveland 16 16 .500 2 Kansas City 11 20 .355 6½ Detroit 11 23 .324 8

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 22 12 .647 _ Los Angeles 23 13 .639 _ Seattle 15 19 .441 7 Oakland 15 21 .417 8 Texas 13 19 .406 8

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 23 12 .657 _ Philadelphia 17 17 .500 5½ Atlanta 16 18 .471 6½ Miami 15 18 .455 7 Washington 12 23 .343 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 21 13 .618 _ St. Louis 18 15 .545 2½ Pittsburgh 14 19 .424 6½ Chicago 12 20 .375 8 Cincinnati 9 25 .265 12

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 20 12 .625 _ San Diego 21 13 .618 _ San Francisco 20 13 .606 ½ Arizona 18 16 .529 3 Colorado 17 16 .515 3½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 3, Baltimore 0

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 3, 1st game

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 1

Boston 11, Texas 3

Washington 13, Houston 6

Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Seattle 4

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

Colorado 10, Kansas City 4

L.A. Angels 9, Oakland 1, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit (Faedo 0-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-0) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 1-5) at Toronto (Kikuchi 1-1), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 2-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 3-1) at Texas (Gray 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Kansas City (Keller 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 0-1) at Oakland (Logue 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 4, San Francisco 0

Atlanta 6, San Diego 5

Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 1

Miami 9, Milwaukee 3

Washington 13, Houston 6

N.Y. Mets 5, Seattle 4

Colorado 10, Kansas City 4

Chicago Cubs 4, Arizona 2

Philadelphia 8, L.A. Dodgers 3

Sunday’s Games

San Diego at Atlanta, 11:35 a.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Washington (Sanchez 2-2) at Miami (Luzardo 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 3-1) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 3-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 3-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

