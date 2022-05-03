All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 17 6 .739 _ Toronto 15 9 .625 2½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 17 6 .739 _ Toronto 15 9 .625 2½ Tampa Bay 13 10 .565 4 Boston 9 14 .391 8 Baltimore 8 15 .348 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 14 9 .609 _ Cleveland 10 12 .455 3½ Chicago 9 13 .409 4½ Detroit 7 14 .333 6 Kansas City 7 14 .333 6

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 15 9 .625 _ Houston 12 11 .522 2½ Seattle 12 11 .522 2½ Oakland 10 13 .435 4½ Texas 8 14 .364 6

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 16 8 .667 _ Miami 12 10 .545 3 Philadelphia 11 12 .478 4½ Atlanta 11 13 .458 5 Washington 8 16 .333 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 15 8 .652 _ St. Louis 13 9 .591 1½ Chicago 9 13 .409 5½ Pittsburgh 9 13 .409 5½ Cincinnati 3 19 .136 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 14 7 .667 _ San Diego 15 8 .652 _ San Francisco 14 8 .636 ½ Colorado 13 9 .591 1½ Arizona 11 13 .458 4½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 1, Kansas City 0

Chicago White Sox 3, L.A. Angels 0

Minnesota 2, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2

Houston 3, Seattle 0

Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 1

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1) at Detroit (Skubal 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Gore 2-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Brash 1-2) at Houston (Verlander 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-1) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 3:37 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 0-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3), 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 3-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 1-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Boston (Whitlock 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 1, Kansas City 0

Arizona 5, Miami 4

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona (Bumgarner 1-1) at Miami (Hernandez 2-1), 12:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-0), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1) at Detroit (Skubal 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Gore 2-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 0-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3), 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-3) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-4) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 0-4) at Colorado (Gomber 1-2), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

