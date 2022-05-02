All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|16
|6
|.727
|_
|Toronto
|15
|8
|.652
|1½
|Tampa Bay
|12
|10
|.545
|4
|Boston
|9
|14
|.391
|7½
|Baltimore
|8
|14
|.364
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|13
|9
|.591
|_
|Cleveland
|10
|12
|.455
|3
|Chicago
|8
|13
|.381
|4½
|Kansas City
|7
|13
|.350
|5
|Detroit
|7
|14
|.333
|5½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|15
|8
|.652
|_
|Seattle
|12
|10
|.545
|2½
|Houston
|11
|11
|.500
|3½
|Oakland
|10
|12
|.455
|4½
|Texas
|8
|14
|.364
|6½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|16
|7
|.696
|_
|Miami
|12
|9
|.571
|3
|Philadelphia
|11
|12
|.478
|5
|Atlanta
|10
|13
|.435
|6
|Washington
|8
|16
|.333
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|15
|8
|.652
|_
|St. Louis
|12
|9
|.571
|2
|Chicago
|9
|13
|.409
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|9
|13
|.409
|5½
|Cincinnati
|3
|19
|.136
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|14
|7
|.667
|_
|San Diego
|15
|8
|.652
|_
|San Francisco
|14
|8
|.636
|½
|Colorado
|13
|9
|.591
|1½
|Arizona
|10
|13
|.435
|5
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 3
Baltimore 9, Boston 5
Toronto 3, Houston 2
Seattle 7, Miami 3
L.A. Angels 6, Chicago White Sox 5
N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 4
Texas 7, Atlanta 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Detroit 3
Cleveland 7, Oakland 3
Monday’s Games
Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 0-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-0), 6:45 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 3-1) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-1) at Toronto (Manoah 4-0), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-2) at Boston (Wacha 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-2), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 1-3) at Houston (Javier 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 2-1) at Kansas City (Keller 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Oakland (Blackburn 3-0), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
San Diego 5, Pittsburgh 2
Chicago Cubs 2, Milwaukee 0
Seattle 7, Miami 3
St. Louis 7, Arizona 5
Texas 7, Atlanta 3
Colorado 10, Cincinnati 1
L.A. Dodgers 6, Detroit 3
Washington 11, San Francisco 5
N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6
Monday’s Games
Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta (Morton 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-1), 3:10 p.m., 1st game
San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Arizona (Castellanos 1-1) at Miami (Rogers 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Texas (Gray 0-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-0), 6:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-2), 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 2-1) at Kansas City (Keller 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 1-2) at Colorado (Márquez 0-1), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 3-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona at Miami, 12:40 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
