Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

May 2, 2022, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 16 6 .727 _
Toronto 15 8 .652
Tampa Bay 12 10 .545 4
Boston 9 14 .391
Baltimore 8 14 .364 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 13 9 .591 _
Cleveland 10 12 .455 3
Chicago 8 13 .381
Kansas City 7 13 .350 5
Detroit 7 14 .333

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 15 8 .652 _
Seattle 12 10 .545
Houston 11 11 .500
Oakland 10 12 .455
Texas 8 14 .364

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 16 7 .696 _
Miami 12 9 .571 3
Philadelphia 11 12 .478 5
Atlanta 10 13 .435 6
Washington 8 16 .333

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 15 8 .652 _
St. Louis 12 9 .571 2
Chicago 9 13 .409
Pittsburgh 9 13 .409
Cincinnati 3 19 .136 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 14 7 .667 _
San Diego 15 8 .652 _
San Francisco 14 8 .636 ½
Colorado 13 9 .591
Arizona 10 13 .435 5

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 3

Baltimore 9, Boston 5

Toronto 3, Houston 2

Seattle 7, Miami 3

L.A. Angels 6, Chicago White Sox 5

N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 4

Texas 7, Atlanta 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Detroit 3

Cleveland 7, Oakland 3

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 0-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-0), 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 3-1) at Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-1) at Toronto (Manoah 4-0), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-2) at Boston (Wacha 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 1-3) at Houston (Javier 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 2-1) at Kansas City (Keller 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Oakland (Blackburn 3-0), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

San Diego 5, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Milwaukee 0

Seattle 7, Miami 3

St. Louis 7, Arizona 5

Texas 7, Atlanta 3

Colorado 10, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, Detroit 3

Washington 11, San Francisco 5

N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (Morton 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-1), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego (Clevinger 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (Castellanos 1-1) at Miami (Rogers 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Gray 0-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-0), 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 2-1) at Kansas City (Keller 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 1-2) at Colorado (Márquez 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 3-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona at Miami, 12:40 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

