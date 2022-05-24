AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through May, 24. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Las Vegas (12)
|7
|1
|144
|1
|1
|1
|2. Connecticut
|4
|1
|122
|4
|2
|5
|3. Washington
|5
|2
|120
|2
|2
|4
|4. Chicago
|3
|2
|104
|3
|2
|8
|5. Dallas
|4
|2
|92
|7
|3
|7
|6. Seattle
|3
|3
|89
|8
|3
|7
|7. Atlanta
|4
|2
|83
|6
|4
|8
|8. Phoenix
|2
|4
|56
|5
|7
|10
|9. Los Angeles
|2
|5
|51
|9
|7
|10
|10. Minnesota
|1
|6
|31
|12
|9
|12
|11. Indiana
|2
|6
|30
|10
|9
|12
|12. New York
|1
|4
|14
|11
|11
|12
