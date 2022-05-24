RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia still bogged down in Ukraine 3 months later | Philippine President Duterte criticizes Putin | Russian sentenced for war crimes
AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press

May 24, 2022, 1:55 PM

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 12-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through May, 24. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low
1. Las Vegas (12) 7 1 144 1 1 1
2. Connecticut 4 1 122 4 2 5
3. Washington 5 2 120 2 2 4
4. Chicago 3 2 104 3 2 8
5. Dallas 4 2 92 7 3 7
6. Seattle 3 3 89 8 3 7
7. Atlanta 4 2 83 6 4 8
8. Phoenix 2 4 56 5 7 10
9. Los Angeles 2 5 51 9 7 10
10. Minnesota 1 6 31 12 9 12
11. Indiana 2 6 30 10 9 12
12. New York 1 4 14 11 11 12

