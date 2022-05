1 3-16 Miles Dirt. Purse $1,000,000, 3-Year-Olds

Horse Wgt PP Strt 1/4 1/2 3/4 Strch Fin Jockey Odds Early Voting 126 5 3 2-1½ -2½ 2-1½ 1-3½…

Horse Wgt PP Strt 1/4 1/2 3/4 Strch Fin Jockey Odds Early Voting 126 5 3 2-1½ -2½ 2-1½ 1-3½ 1-1¼ J. Ortiz 5.70 Epicenter 126 8 6 8-2 8-2 7-hd 3-½ 2-2¼ J. Rosario 1.20 Creative Minister 126 2 8 5½ 5-2 3-hd 4-hd 3-2¾ B. Hernandez Jr. 10.00 Secret Oath 126 4 1 9 9 8-7 5-2 4-1¼ L. Saez 5.00 Skippylongstocking 126 9 2 7-1 6-½ 6-hd 6-1½ 5-no J. Alvarado 12.60 Simplification 126 1 7 3-½ 4-1 4-1 7-8 6-1¼ J. Velazquez 8.10 Armagnac 126 7 4 1-2½ 1-1½ 1-½ 2-½ 7-10½ I. Ortiz Jr. 18.40 Happy Jack 126 6 5 4-1 3-hd 5-1 8-15 8-21¼ T. Gaffalione 11.90 Fenwick 126 3 9 6-½ 7-hd 9 9 9 F. Geroux 13.20

Time 24.32 47.44 1:11.50 1:35.55 1:54.54. 1 (5) Early Voting 13.40 4.60 3.60 2 (8) Epicenter 2.80 2.40 3 (2) Creative Minister 4.20

$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (3-2-10-1/4/9-2/10-5) 6 Correct Paid $1,493.60

$0.5 Pick 5 (2-10-1/4/9-2/10-5) 5 Correct Paid $1,249.70.

$0.5 Pick 4 (10-1/4/9-2/10-5) 4 Correct Paid $72,25.

$0.5 Pick 3 (1/4/9-2/10-5) 3 Correct Paid $18.60.

$1 Super High Five (5-8-2-4-9) paid $651.90.

$1 Trifecta (5-8-2) paid $66.50.

$1 Daily Double (2-5) paid $12.30.

$2 Daily Double (BES/PRKNSS 9-5) paid $101.00.

$1 Exacta (5-8) paid $12.90

$1 Superfecta (5-8-2-4) paid $162.90.

Trainer: Chad Brown, Klaravich Stables Inc.

Winner: Early Voting, Dark Bay or Brown Colt, by Gun Runner out of Amour d’Ete, by Tiznow. Foaled Mar 07, 2019 in Kentucky.

