Ward-Prowse double as Southampton draws 2-2 at Brighton

The Associated Press

April 24, 2022, 11:44 AM

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — James Ward-Prowse unleashed a pair of stunning strikes as Southampton fought back from two goals down to claim a 2-2 draw in the Premier League against midtable rival Brighton on Sunday.

The England midfielder expertly curled home the 14th top-flight free-kick goal of his career just before the break at the Amex Stadium before putting his team level early in the second half.

Danny Welbeck’s close-range finish as early as the second minute and an own-goal from Mohammed Salisu looked to have set Brighton on course for an overdue first home win since late December.

Substitute Pascal Gross thought he had restored the Seagulls’ lead late on before his low strike from range was disallowed for a marginal offside in the buildup.

A memorable comeback for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s visitors was slightly overshadowed by Tino Livramento being carried off on a stretcher in the 37th after twisting awkwardly.

Southampton sits a point and two positions below 11th-place Brighton.

