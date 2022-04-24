Triple-A Pacific League Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Round Rock (Texas)
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|11
|6
|.647
|1
|El Paso (San Diego)
|8
|9
|.471
|4
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|7
|10
|.412
|5
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|6
|11
|.353
|6
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|9
|8
|.529
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|9
|8
|.529
|—
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|8
|8
|.529
|—
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|9
|8
|.529
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|5
|12
|.294
|4
___
|Friday’s Games
Albuquerque 10, Round Rock 7
Salt Lake 6, Reno 2
Oklahoma City 1, Sacramento 0
Sugar Land 8, Tacoma 7, 10 innings
El Paso 5, Las Vegas 2
|Saturday’s Games
Round Rock 6, Albuquerque 2.
Reno 5, Salt Lake 4
Sugar Land 4, Tacoma 2
Sacramento 12, Oklahoma City 1
Las Vegas 5, El Paso 2
|Sunday’s Games
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.
El Paso at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Salt Lake at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Reno at El Paso, 8:05, p.m.
Sacramento at Albuqueque, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
