Triple-A Pacific League Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Round Rock (Texas) 12 5 .706 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Round Rock (Texas) 12 5 .706 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 11 6 .647 1 El Paso (San Diego) 8 9 .471 4 Sugar Land (Houston) 7 10 .412 5 Albuquerque (Colorado) 6 11 .353 6

West Division W L Pct. GB Las Vegas (Oakland) 9 8 .529 — Reno (Arizona) 9 8 .529 — Sacramento (San Francisco) 8 8 .529 — Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 9 8 .529 — Tacoma (Seattle) 5 12 .294 4

___

Friday’s Games

Albuquerque 10, Round Rock 7

Salt Lake 6, Reno 2

Oklahoma City 1, Sacramento 0

Sugar Land 8, Tacoma 7, 10 innings

El Paso 5, Las Vegas 2

Saturday’s Games

Round Rock 6, Albuquerque 2.

Reno 5, Salt Lake 4

Sugar Land 4, Tacoma 2

Sacramento 12, Oklahoma City 1

Las Vegas 5, El Paso 2

Sunday’s Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Salt Lake at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Reno at El Paso, 8:05, p.m.

Sacramento at Albuqueque, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.