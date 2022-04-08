Triple-A Pacific League Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|El Paso (San Diego)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Round Rock (Texas)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
___
|Wednesday’s Games
El Paso 6, Round Rock 2
Albuquerque 6, Oklahoma City 5
Salt Lake 9, Tacoma 5
Sacramento 4, Sugar Land 3
Reno 8, Las Vegas 7
|Thursday’s Games
El Paso 8, Round Rock 7
Oklahoma City 3, Albuquerque 2
Sacramento 6, Sugar Land 0
Salt Lake 14, Tacoma 1
Reno 6, Las Vegas 4
|Friday’s Games
El Paso at Round Rock 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
El Paso at Round Rock 7:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.<
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.