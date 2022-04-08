Triple-A Pacific League Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB El Paso (San Diego) 3 0 1.000 — Oklahoma City (L.A.…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB El Paso (San Diego) 3 0 1.000 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 2 1 .667 1 Albuquerque (Colorado) 1 2 .333 2 Round Rock (Texas) 0 3 .000 3 Sugar Land (Houston) 0 3 .000 3

West Division W L Pct. GB Sacramento (San Francisco) 3 0 1.000 — Reno (Arizona) 2 1 .667 1 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 2 1 .667 1 Las Vegas (Oakland) 1 2 .333 2 Tacoma (Seattle) 1 2 .333 2

___

Wednesday’s Games

El Paso 6, Round Rock 2

Albuquerque 6, Oklahoma City 5

Salt Lake 9, Tacoma 5

Sacramento 4, Sugar Land 3

Reno 8, Las Vegas 7

Thursday’s Games

El Paso 8, Round Rock 7

Oklahoma City 3, Albuquerque 2

Sacramento 6, Sugar Land 0

Salt Lake 14, Tacoma 1

Reno 6, Las Vegas 4

Friday’s Games

El Paso at Round Rock 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

El Paso at Round Rock 7:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.<

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.