Triple-A Pacific League Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Round Rock (Texas)
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|El Paso (San Diego)
|8
|8
|.500
|4
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|6
|10
|.375
|5
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|6
|10
|.375
|5
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|9
|7
|.562
|—
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|8
|8
|.500
|1
|Reno (Arizona)
|8
|8
|.500
|1
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|8
|8
|.500
|1
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|5
|11
|.312
|4
___
|Thursday’s Games
Round Rock 6, Albuquerque 1
Salt Lake 7, Reno 4
Sacramento 8, Oklahoma City 3
Sugar Land 6, Tacoma 3
El Paso 6, Las Vegas 5
|Friday’s Games
Albuquerque 10, Round Rock 7
Salt Lake 6, Reno 2
Oklahoma City 1, Sacramento 0
Sugar Land 8, Tacoma 7, 10 innings
El Paso 5, Las Vegas 2
|Saturday’s Games
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 7:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.
El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Albuquerque at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.
El Paso at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.
