Home » Sports » Triple-A Pacific League Glance

Triple-A Pacific League Glance

The Associated Press

April 23, 2022, 1:21 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 11 5 .688
Round Rock (Texas) 11 5 .688
El Paso (San Diego) 8 8 .500 4
Albuquerque (Colorado) 6 10 .375 5
Sugar Land (Houston) 6 10 .375 5
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 9 7 .562
Las Vegas (Oakland) 8 8 .500 1
Reno (Arizona) 8 8 .500 1
Sacramento (San Francisco) 8 8 .500 1
Tacoma (Seattle) 5 11 .312 4

___

Thursday’s Games

Round Rock 6, Albuquerque 1

Salt Lake 7, Reno 4

Sacramento 8, Oklahoma City 3

Sugar Land 6, Tacoma 3

El Paso 6, Las Vegas 5

Friday’s Games

Albuquerque 10, Round Rock 7

Salt Lake 6, Reno 2

Oklahoma City 1, Sacramento 0

Sugar Land 8, Tacoma 7, 10 innings

El Paso 5, Las Vegas 2

Saturday’s Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 7:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 2:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 3:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 4:35 p.m.

