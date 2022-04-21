RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Putin claims victory in Mariupol | Is Biden tough enough on Russia? | New US help for Ukraine | Photos
Home » Sports » Triple-A Pacific League Glance

Triple-A Pacific League Glance

The Associated Press

April 21, 2022, 11:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 10 4 .714
Round Rock (Texas) 10 4 .714
El Paso (San Diego) 6 8 .429 4
Albuquerque (Colorado) 5 9 .357 5
Sugar Land (Houston) 4 10 .286 6
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Las Vegas (Oakland) 8 6 .571
Reno (Arizona) 8 6 .571
Sacramento (San Francisco) 7 7 .500 1
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 7 7 .500 1
Tacoma (Seattle) 5 9 .357 3

___

Wednesday’s Games

Round Rock 14, Albuquerque 1

Oklahoma City 9, Sacramento 8

Tacoma 4, Sugar Land 2

Reno 7, Salt Lake 5

Las Vegas 12, El Paso 5

Thursday’s Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 7:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

USPS continues postal banking pilot, despite House Republicans' objections

GSA’s busy 2022 so far: Inflation, 876 and a new strategy

Will the Air Force continue with its chief architect experiment? Kendall says maybe more is needed

State Dept rainy day fund for passports took hit from COVID-19, may take years to recover

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up