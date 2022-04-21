Triple-A Pacific League Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 10 4 .714 — Round Rock (Texas)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 10 4 .714 — Round Rock (Texas) 10 4 .714 — El Paso (San Diego) 6 8 .429 4 Albuquerque (Colorado) 5 9 .357 5 Sugar Land (Houston) 4 10 .286 6

West Division W L Pct. GB Las Vegas (Oakland) 8 6 .571 — Reno (Arizona) 8 6 .571 — Sacramento (San Francisco) 7 7 .500 1 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 7 7 .500 1 Tacoma (Seattle) 5 9 .357 3

___

Wednesday’s Games

Round Rock 14, Albuquerque 1

Oklahoma City 9, Sacramento 8

Tacoma 4, Sugar Land 2

Reno 7, Salt Lake 5

Las Vegas 12, El Paso 5

Thursday’s Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 9:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:45 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Reno, 7:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9:37 p.m.

El Paso at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.