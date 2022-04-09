RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities | Fears of stepped-up Russian attacks | A walk through Bucha's horror | Arlington sends medical gear
Sapong’s late goal lifts Nashville over Sporting KC 2-1

The Associated Press

April 9, 2022, 10:45 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — C.J. Sapong scored a goal in the 68th minute to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City in MLS action on Saturday.

Alex Muyl had an assist on Sapong’s game-winner for Nashville (3-2-1).

Rémi Walter scored in the 25th minute to stake Sporting KC (2-5-0) to a 1-0 lead. Dave Romney scored the equalizer for Nashville six minutes into the second half.

Sporting KC outshot Nashville 16-12. Both teams had six shots on goal.

Joe Willis saved five of the six shots he faced for Nashville. Tim Melia saved four of the six shots he faced for Sporting KC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

