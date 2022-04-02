RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv | Zelenskyy warns of Russian mines | Young Russians fear draft | Live updates | How to help
Home » Sports » Sanchez scores in LAFC's…

Sanchez scores in LAFC’s 4-2 win over Orlando City

The Associated Press

April 2, 2022, 10:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ilie Sanchez scored for Los Angeles FC on Saturday in a 4-2 victory over Orlando City.

Sanchez put LAFC (4-0-1) ahead for good at 3-2 in the 51st minute.

LAFC also got one goal each from Kwadwo Opoku, Jesus Murillo and Brian Rodriguez.

Alexandre Pato and Joao Moutinho racked up one goal each for Orlando (2-2-2).

Orlando outshot LAFC 12-8, with six shots on goal to four for LAFC.

Maxime Crepeau saved four of the six shots he faced for LAFC.

Both teams next play Saturday, with LAFC visiting the LA Galaxy while Orlando hosts the Chicago Fire.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Federal efforts on critical infrastructure cybersecurity come under White House review

GSA shuffles senior leaders’ chairs in Federal Acquisition Service

March's TSP performance a mixed bag for stock funds

DoD Cloud Exchange: Air Force’s Jay Bonci on Cloud One, Platform One

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up