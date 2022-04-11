RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War shrinking Ukraine's economy | Russia boosts firepower | PHOTOS: Russia-Ukraine war, April 8-11
Home » Sports » Rayo's winless run extended…

Rayo’s winless run extended after draw with Valencia in Liga

The Associated Press

April 11, 2022, 5:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Rayo Vallecano’s winless streak in the Spanish league reached 12 matches after a 1-1 draw at home against Valencia on Monday.

Valencia opened the scoring through Carlos Soler in the 57th minute and the hosts equalized thanks to Sergi Guardiola in the 83rd at Vallecas Stadium.

Rayo hasn’t won in the league since a home game against last-placed Alavés in December.

Valencia had its unbeaten run in the league extended to six matches, with three wins. It sits in ninth place.

Rayo is in 13th place, six points above the relegation zone. It has a game in hand, at second-placed Barcelona.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

State Dept lets federal employees renew their passports online ahead of public launch

Expect more shifts in IT procurement language to reflect sustainability goals

VA looking into 'root cause' of EHR outage that also hit DoD, Coast Guard

Appeals court sees high bar to restoring federal contractor vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up