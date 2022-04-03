RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv | Zelenskyy warns of Russian mines | Young Russians fear draft | Live updates | How to help
Picault scores 2 goals to help Dynamo beat Inter Miami 3-1

The Associated Press

April 3, 2022, 12:36 AM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Fafà Picault scored twice to lead the Houston Dynamo past Inter Miami on Saturday, 3-1.

Both of Picault’s goals for the Dynamo (2-1-2) came in the second half, the first in the 57th minute when he converted a penalty kick, and the second in the third minute of second-half stoppage time, assisted by Tyler Pasher.

The Dynamo also got one goal from Darwin Quintero in the 49th minute.

Miami’s (0-4-1) goal was scored when Gonzalo Higuain converted from the spot to make it 2-1 in the 66th.

Miami outshot the Dynamo 19-10. Both teams had five shots on goal.

Steve Clark saved four of the five shots he faced for the Dynamo. Nick Marsman saved two of the five shots he faced for Miami.

Both teams next play Saturday. The Dynamo host the San Jose Earthquakes and Miami hosts the New England Revolution.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

