Opelka beats Isner in Houston for first clay title

The Associated Press

April 10, 2022, 7:01 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Reilly Opelka beat fellow American John Isner 6-3, 7-6 (7) on Sunday to win the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship in the tallest matchup in an ATP Tour final.

The 6-foot-11 Opelka won his fourth tour title and first on clay. He improved to 5-1 against the 6-10 Isner.

The 24-year-old Opelka, seeded third has won all his titles in the United States, taking the first in 2019 in an indoor event in New York and following at Delray Beach in 2020 and Dallas this year.

The 36-year-old Isner, seeded fourth, won in Houston in 2013. He has 16 ATP Tour titles.

