NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Qualifying Race 1 Results

The Associated Press

April 16, 2022, 4:55 PM

Saturday

At Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt

Bristol, Tenn.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 15 laps, 0 points.

2. (5) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 15, 0.

3. (4) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 15, 0.

5. (8) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 15, 0.

6. (10) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, 15, 0.

7. (6) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 15, 0.

8. (7) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 15, 0.

9. (9) Buddy Kofoid, Toyota, 11, 0.

10. (2) Tanner Gray, Ford, 10, 0.

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

