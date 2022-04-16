RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia renews strikes | More than 900 bodies found in Kyiv region | US Army learning from Ukraine war | Children detail trauma with art
McKendree sweeps SFA 4-0 to win NCAA bowling championship

The Associated Press

April 16, 2022, 10:50 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Top-ranked and No. 1 seed McKendree swept Stephen F. Austin in the best-of-seven Baker match play format on Saturday to win the NCAA women’s bowling national championship at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

The Bearcats won the program’s first national title in 2017 and lost in the championship match in 2018.

The Ladyjacks beat McKendree in Friday’s opening match of the championships before they knocked off Vanderbilt in the second round. The Bearcats survived elimination matches Friday against Fairleigh Dickinson and Saturday morning against Vanderbilt to advance to the title match.

Eighth-seeded Stephen F. Austin made its fourth appearance in the final, losing to Nebraska in 2015 before beating the Cornhuskers in 2016 and Vanderbilt in 2019.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

