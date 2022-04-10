Masters Tournament Leaders Cards

Sunday At Augusta National Golf Club Augusta, Ga. Yardage: 7,510; Par: 72 Final Round Par out 454 343 454 –…
Sunday
At Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Ga.
Yardage: 7,510; Par: 72
Final Round
|Par out
|454
|343
|454
|–
|36
|Scottie Scheffler
|453
|343
|354
|–
|34
|Rory McIlroy
|353
|343
|344
|–
|32
|Shane Lowry
|444
|642
|443
|–
|35
|Cameron Smith
|345
|443
|354
|–
|35
|Par in
|443
|545
|344
|–
|36
|–
|72
|
|
|Scottie Scheffler
|543
|534
|346
|–
|37
|_
|69-67-71-71
|_
|278
|Rory McIlroy
|343
|345
|343
|–
|32
|_
|73-73-71-64
|_
|281
|Shane Lowry
|444
|444
|343
|–
|34
|_
|73-68-73-69
|_
|283
|Cameron Smith
|536
|554
|244
|–
|38
|_
|68-74-68-73
|_
|283
