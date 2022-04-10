Masters Tournament Leaders Cards

Sunday At Augusta National Golf Club Augusta, Ga. Yardage: 7,510; Par: 72 Final Round Par out 454 343 454 –…

Sunday

At Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta, Ga.

Yardage: 7,510; Par: 72

Final Round

Par out 454 343 454 – 36 Scottie Scheffler 453 343 354 – 34 Rory McIlroy 353 343 344 – 32 Shane Lowry 444 642 443 – 35 Cameron Smith 345 443 354 – 35

Par in 443 545 344 – 36 – 72 Scottie Scheffler 543 534 346 – 37 _ 69-67-71-71 _ 278 Rory McIlroy 343 345 343 – 32 _ 73-73-71-64 _ 281 Shane Lowry 444 444 343 – 34 _ 73-68-73-69 _ 283 Cameron Smith 536 554 244 – 38 _ 68-74-68-73 _ 283

