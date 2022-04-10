RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia lines up more firepower | Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities | Russia taps new war commander
Home » Sports » Masters Tournament Leaders Cards

Masters Tournament Leaders Cards

The Associated Press

April 10, 2022, 7:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Sunday

At Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta, Ga.

Yardage: 7,510; Par: 72

Final Round

Par out 454 343 454 36
Scottie Scheffler 453 343 354 34
Rory McIlroy 353 343 344 32
Shane Lowry 444 642 443 35
Cameron Smith 345 443 354 35
Par in 443 545 344 36 72
Scottie Scheffler 543 534 346 37 _ 69-67-71-71 _ 278
Rory McIlroy 343 345 343 32 _ 73-73-71-64 _ 281
Shane Lowry 444 444 343 34 _ 73-68-73-69 _ 283
Cameron Smith 536 554 244 38 _ 68-74-68-73 _ 283

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

House lawmakers push hiring reforms for federal jobs

Expect more shifts in IT procurement language to reflect sustainability goals

DoD offering up to $3 million to help make 5G more compatible

State Dept lets federal employees renew their passports online ahead of public launch

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up