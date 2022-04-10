RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities | Fears of stepped-up Russian attacks | PHOTOS: 10 weeks of Ukraine | Arlington sends medical gear
Man City remains a point ahead of Liverpool after 2-2 draw

The Associated Press

April 10, 2022, 1:54 PM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City retained its one-point lead over Liverpool at the top of the Premier League after a thrilling 2-2 draw between the title challengers on Sunday.

Kevin De Bruyne put the defending champions into the lead in the fifth minute at the Etihad Stadium but Diogo Jota leveled eight minutes later for Liverpool.

Gabriel Jesus restored City’s advantage before halftime but Sadio Mane marked his 30th birthday with a second equalizer for the 2020 champions.

Raheem Sterling thought he had put City ahead for a third time but a VAR offside call denied him a goal against his former club.

The result ended Liverpool’s 10-match winning league run and left City with the destination of the title in its hands with seven games remaining.

