RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | UN works for Mariupol civilian-evacuation deal | Ukraine cracks down on 'traitors' | Why US needs law to sell off oligarchs' assets
Home » Sports » Major League Baseball Leaders

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

April 29, 2022, 9:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Benintendi, Kansas City, .393; Bogaerts, Boston, .377; France, Seattle, .354; J.Crawford, Seattle, .352; Trout, Los Angeles, .352; Ramírez, Cleveland, .347; N.Lowe, Texas, .342; Grossman, Detroit, .327; Franco, Tampa Bay, .316; LeMahieu, New York, .313.

RUNS_Straw, Cleveland, 15; Franco, Tampa Bay, 14; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Devers, Boston, 13; Frazier, Seattle, 13; Judge, New York, 13; Rizzo, New York, 13; Ward, Los Angeles, 13; 5 tied at 12.

RBI_Ramírez, Cleveland, 25; France, Seattle, 21; Rizzo, New York, 19; Marsh, Los Angeles, 15; Brown, Oakland, 13; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 13; Tucker, Houston, 13; Stanton, New York, 13; Verdugo, Boston, 13; Franco, Tampa Bay, 13.

HITS_Bogaerts, Boston, 29; France, Seattle, 28; J.Crawford, Seattle, 25; Devers, Boston, 25; Franco, Tampa Bay, 25; N.Lowe, Texas, 25; Ramírez, Cleveland, 25; Benintendi, Kansas City, 24; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 21; Hays, Baltimore, 21; Judge, New York, 21; Springer, Toronto, 21.

DOUBLES_Franco, Tampa Bay, 8; K.Hernández, Boston, 8; Martinez, Boston, 8; O.Miller, Cleveland, 8; Bogaerts, Boston, 7; Devers, Boston, 7; Gurriel, Houston, 7; Hays, Baltimore, 7; S.Murphy, Oakland, 7; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 6; Ramírez, Cleveland, 6; Suárez, Seattle, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6.

TRIPLES_Giménez, Cleveland, 2; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Meadows, Detroit, 2; 22 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Rizzo, New York, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Ramírez, Cleveland, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; S.Perez, Kansas City, 5; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; Judge, New York, 5; France, Seattle, 5; 7 tied at 4.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 9; Mateo, Baltimore, 7; Mondesi, Kansas City, 5; Robert, Chicago, 5; Straw, Cleveland, 4; Walls, Tampa Bay, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; 13 tied at 3.

PITCHING_Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 3-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 3-1; Bundy, Minnesota, 3-1; 8 tied at 2-0.

ERA_Gilbert, Seattle, 0.40; Zimmermann, Baltimore, 0.93; Ryan, Minnesota, 1.17; Blackburn, Oakland, 1.35; Kopech, Chicago, 1.42; Manoah, Toronto, 1.44; Verlander, Houston, 1.73; Wacha, Boston, 1.77; Gausman, Toronto, 2.19; Keller, Kansas City, 2.19.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 31; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 31; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 30; Cease, Chicago, 28; Verlander, Houston, 28; Cortes Jr., New York, 25; Manoah, Toronto, 25; Montas, Oakland, 25; Ryan, Minnesota, 25; Eovaldi, Boston, 24.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

USPS looks to hire 2,800 front-line supervisors to improve staffing across network

OMB names DoD's suicide prevention director as chief statistician to lead data goals

House lawmakers seek VA EHR pause, 'gravely concerned' for patient safety

OPM to broaden “ban the box” opportunities for formerly incarcerated workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up