AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Benintendi, Kansas City, .393; Bogaerts, Boston, .377; France, Seattle, .354; J.Crawford, Seattle, .352; Trout, Los Angeles, .352; Ramírez, Cleveland, .347; N.Lowe, Texas, .342; Grossman, Detroit, .327; Franco, Tampa Bay, .316; LeMahieu, New York, .313.

RUNS_Straw, Cleveland, 15; Franco, Tampa Bay, 14; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Devers, Boston, 13; Frazier, Seattle, 13; Judge, New York, 13; Rizzo, New York, 13; Ward, Los Angeles, 13; 5 tied at 12.

RBI_Ramírez, Cleveland, 25; France, Seattle, 21; Rizzo, New York, 19; Marsh, Los Angeles, 15; Brown, Oakland, 13; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 13; Tucker, Houston, 13; Stanton, New York, 13; Verdugo, Boston, 13; Franco, Tampa Bay, 13.

HITS_Bogaerts, Boston, 29; France, Seattle, 28; J.Crawford, Seattle, 25; Devers, Boston, 25; Franco, Tampa Bay, 25; N.Lowe, Texas, 25; Ramírez, Cleveland, 25; Benintendi, Kansas City, 24; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 21; Hays, Baltimore, 21; Judge, New York, 21; Springer, Toronto, 21.

DOUBLES_Franco, Tampa Bay, 8; K.Hernández, Boston, 8; Martinez, Boston, 8; O.Miller, Cleveland, 8; Bogaerts, Boston, 7; Devers, Boston, 7; Gurriel, Houston, 7; Hays, Baltimore, 7; S.Murphy, Oakland, 7; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 6; Ramírez, Cleveland, 6; Suárez, Seattle, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6.

TRIPLES_Giménez, Cleveland, 2; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Meadows, Detroit, 2; 22 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Rizzo, New York, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Ramírez, Cleveland, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; S.Perez, Kansas City, 5; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; Judge, New York, 5; France, Seattle, 5; 7 tied at 4.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 9; Mateo, Baltimore, 7; Mondesi, Kansas City, 5; Robert, Chicago, 5; Straw, Cleveland, 4; Walls, Tampa Bay, 4; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 4; 13 tied at 3.

PITCHING_Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 3-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 3-1; Bundy, Minnesota, 3-1; 8 tied at 2-0.

ERA_Gilbert, Seattle, 0.40; Zimmermann, Baltimore, 0.93; Ryan, Minnesota, 1.17; Blackburn, Oakland, 1.35; Kopech, Chicago, 1.42; Manoah, Toronto, 1.44; Verlander, Houston, 1.73; Wacha, Boston, 1.77; Gausman, Toronto, 2.19; Keller, Kansas City, 2.19.

STRIKEOUTS_Gausman, Toronto, 31; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 31; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 30; Cease, Chicago, 28; Verlander, Houston, 28; Cortes Jr., New York, 25; Manoah, Toronto, 25; Montas, Oakland, 25; Ryan, Minnesota, 25; Eovaldi, Boston, 24.

