RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine begins | Yellen to see Ukraine PM | Boycott of Russian gas?
Home » Sports » Major League Baseball Leaders

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

April 19, 2022, 12:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BATTING_Arenado, St. Louis, .433; Suzuki, Chicago, .429; Olson, Atlanta, .421; Hosmer, San Diego, .378; Hayes, Pittsburgh, .371; Joe, Colorado, .359; M.Machado, San Diego, .354; Bell, Washington, .350; Belt, San Francisco, .345; Happ, Chicago, .345.

RUNS_M.Machado, San Diego, 10; Arenado, St. Louis, 9; Bell, Washington, 9; Estrada, San Francisco, 9; Harper, Philadelphia, 9; Lindor, New York, 9; Lux, Los Angeles, 9; Suzuki, Chicago, 9; 6 tied at 8.

RBI_Alonso, New York, 14; Arenado, St. Louis, 12; Suzuki, Chicago, 11; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 10; S.Marte, New York, 10; Bell, Washington, 10; Cron, Colorado, 10; Profar, San Diego, 9; Harper, Philadelphia, 9; 7 tied at 8.

HITS_M.Machado, San Diego, 17; Olson, Atlanta, 16; Bell, Washington, 14; Hosmer, San Diego, 14; Joe, Colorado, 14; Ozuna, Atlanta, 14; Arenado, St. Louis, 13; Cron, Colorado, 13; Hayes, Pittsburgh, 13; 7 tied at 12.

DOUBLES_Arenado, St. Louis, 5; E.Escobar, New York, 5; Hosmer, San Diego, 5; M.Machado, San Diego, 5; Wisdom, Chicago, 5; 9 tied at 4.

TRIPLES_Chisholm Jr., Miami, 2; J.Sánchez, Miami, 2; Wong, Milwaukee, 2; 14 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Cron, Colorado, 5; Suzuki, Chicago, 4; Arenado, St. Louis, 4; Albies, Atlanta, 4; Ozuna, Atlanta, 4; Edman, St. Louis, 3; Belt, San Francisco, 3; Profar, San Diego, 3; Lindor, New York, 3; Soto, Washington, 3; Alonso, New York, 3.

STOLEN BASES_Bellinger, Los Angeles, 3; Duggar, San Francisco, 3; M.Machado, San Diego, 3; Hayes, Pittsburgh, 2; Jankowski, New York, 2; Lindor, New York, 2; Lux, Los Angeles, 2; S.Marte, New York, 2; McCutchen, Milwaukee, 2; J.Peterson, Milwaukee, 2; C.Taylor, Los Angeles, 2; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 2.

PITCHING_Bassitt, New York, 2-0; Scherzer, New York, 2-0; Megill, New York, 2-0; K.Thompson, Chicago, 2-0; Peters, Pittsburgh, 2-0; Chacín, Colorado, 2-0; S.Wilson, San Diego, 2-0; Cousins, Milwaukee, 2-0; Manaea, San Diego, 2-1; 13 tied at 1-0.

ERA_Crowe, Pittsburgh, 0.00; Heaney, Los Angeles, 0.00; M.Kelly, Arizona, 0.00; Megill, New York, 0.00; Smyly, Chicago, 0.00; K.Thompson, Chicago, 0.00; Bassitt, New York, 0.75; Carrasco, New York, 0.84; Kuhl, Colorado, 0.87; López, Miami, 0.87.

STRIKEOUTS_Rodón, San Francisco, 21; Manaea, San Diego, 19; Hendricks, Chicago, 17; Gibson, Philadelphia, 16; Heaney, Los Angeles, 16; Mahle, Cincinnati, 16; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 16; Wright, Atlanta, 15; Bassitt, New York, 14; Musgrove, San Diego, 14.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DHS reviewing misconduct discipline processes after unpublished IG reports come to light

DeJoy: USPS in recovery but ‘uncomfortable changes’ still to come under reform plan

Supply chain assessment identifies 200,000 products ‘of concern’ in fed marketplace

USCIS deputy to become TSA CIO

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up