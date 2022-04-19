AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_O.Miller, Cleveland, .500; Ramírez, Cleveland, .457; Choi, Tampa Bay, .423; Meadows, Detroit, .417; Anderson, Chicago, .393; Kwan, Cleveland,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_O.Miller, Cleveland, .500; Ramírez, Cleveland, .457; Choi, Tampa Bay, .423; Meadows, Detroit, .417; Anderson, Chicago, .393; Kwan, Cleveland, .385; Franco, Tampa Bay, .381; N.Lowe, Texas, .371; Benintendi, Kansas City, .357; J.Crawford, Seattle, .355; Margot, Tampa Bay, .355.

RUNS_Straw, Cleveland, 10; O.Miller, Cleveland, 9; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9; J.Abreu, Chicago, 8; Devers, Boston, 8; Franco, Tampa Bay, 8; K.Hernández, Boston, 8; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 8; Trout, Los Angeles, 8; 7 tied at 7.

RBI_Ramírez, Cleveland, 15; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 10; Brown, Oakland, 9; Mercado, Cleveland, 9; France, Seattle, 9; Heim, Texas, 8; Choi, Tampa Bay, 8; Marsh, Los Angeles, 8; Rizzo, New York, 8; Verdugo, Boston, 8; Mullins, Baltimore, 8; Stanton, New York, 8; S.Murphy, Oakland, 8.

HITS_Franco, Tampa Bay, 16; Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Devers, Boston, 15; O.Miller, Cleveland, 14; N.Lowe, Texas, 13; Bogaerts, Boston, 12; Straw, Cleveland, 12; 14 tied at 11.

DOUBLES_O.Miller, Cleveland, 7; Franco, Tampa Bay, 5; K.Hernández, Boston, 5; Andrus, Oakland, 4; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 4; Bradley Jr., Boston, 4; Martinez, Boston, 4; S.Murphy, Oakland, 4; Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Springer, Toronto, 4.

TRIPLES_18 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; Alvarez, Houston, 3; Buxton, Minnesota, 3; Mercado, Cleveland, 3; Rizzo, New York, 3; Verdugo, Boston, 3; Haniger, Seattle, 3; Ramírez, Cleveland, 3; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3.

STOLEN BASES_Robert, Chicago, 5; Straw, Cleveland, 4; Mateo, Baltimore, 3; Merrifield, Kansas City, 3; Mondesi, Kansas City, 3; 11 tied at 2.

PITCHING_Cimber, Toronto, 3-0; Manoah, Toronto, 2-0; Syndergaard, Los Angeles, 2-0; Cease, Chicago, 2-0; Bundy, Minnesota, 2-0; Snider, Kansas City, 2-0; R.López, Chicago, 2-0; 13 tied at 1-0.

ERA_Zimmermann, Baltimore, 0.00; Verlander, Houston, 0.69; Bundy, Minnesota, 0.87; Gilbert, Seattle, 0.90; F.Valdez, Houston, 0.93; Wacha, Boston, 0.96; Kopech, Chicago, 1.00; Keller, Kansas City, 1.39; Manoah, Toronto, 1.50; Syndergaard, Los Angeles, 1.59.

STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 24; Cortes Jr., New York, 17; Cease, Chicago, 16; Verlander, Houston, 15; Gausman, Toronto, 14; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 14; Eovaldi, Boston, 13; Manoah, Toronto, 13; Montas, Oakland, 12; 8 tied at 11.

