All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 71 45 17 7…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 71 45 17 7 2 99 258 201 Newfoundland 67 42 20 4 1 89 262 191 Trois-Rivieres 69 34 29 5 1 74 230 233 Maine 72 33 31 5 3 74 230 236 Worcester 71 32 32 5 2 71 227 245 Adirondack 71 27 40 4 0 58 202 272

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 72 42 20 6 4 94 243 187 Atlanta 72 43 24 4 1 91 220 198 Jacksonville 72 40 27 3 2 85 206 185 Greenville 72 33 29 6 4 76 210 209 Orlando 71 33 31 6 1 73 197 226 Norfolk 72 29 37 3 3 64 204 261 South Carolina 72 28 38 6 0 62 187 238

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 72 49 19 2 2 102 277 203 Fort Wayne 72 40 25 6 1 87 267 225 Wheeling 72 37 31 4 0 78 243 247 Cincinnati 72 36 32 3 1 76 243 239 Kalamazoo 72 36 35 1 0 73 224 255 Indy 72 34 33 2 3 73 232 233 Iowa 72 29 33 9 1 68 229 263

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 72 42 27 2 1 87 240 225 Rapid City 72 36 25 6 5 83 241 232 Allen 72 35 28 8 1 79 240 244 Tulsa 72 36 30 3 3 78 220 220 Idaho 72 36 33 2 1 75 216 191 Kansas City 72 32 33 5 2 71 211 243 Wichita 72 27 36 9 0 63 202 259

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Adirondack 0

Norfolk 5, Greenville 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

