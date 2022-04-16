RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia renews strikes | More than 900 bodies found in Kyiv region | US Army learning from Ukraine war | Children detail trauma with art
Dynamo and Timbers finish in 0-0 tie

The Associated Press

April 16, 2022, 8:39 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Steve Clark made three saves for the Houston Dynamo and Aljaz Ivacic had four saves for the Portland Timbers in a 0-0 tie Saturday.

The Dynamo (3-1-3) outshot the Timbers (2-2-4) 13-11, with four shots on goal to three for the Timbers.

Both teams next play Saturday. The Dynamo visit Dallas and the Timbers host Real Salt Lake.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

