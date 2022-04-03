RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv | Drug shortages in Russia persist | Ukraine accuses retreating Russians of civilian massacre | How to help
Home » Sports » Betis gets back into…

Betis gets back into Spanish fight for Champions League spot

The Associated Press

April 3, 2022, 1:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Real Betis routed Osasuna 4-1 to stay within range of the final Champions League place in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Juanmi scored twice and William Carvalho and Álex Moreno added a goal each for the hosts’ second victory in the last nine matches in all competitions.

The result left Betis one point behind fourth-placed Barcelona. Barcelona met Sevilla at Camp Nou Stadium late Sunday.

Ante Budimir scored for Osasuna, which won two of its previous three matches.

ATHLETIC WINS AGAIN

Athletic Bilbao ended a two-match winless streak with a 2-1 win over Elche to stay in eighth place, near the European spots.

It was the fourth loss in five matches for Elche, which is six points above the drop zone.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Biden's USPS board nominees plan to oversee reforms envisioned by Congress

Federal efforts on critical infrastructure cybersecurity come under White House review

GSA shuffles senior leaders’ chairs in Federal Acquisition Service

DoD Cloud Exchange: Air Force’s Jay Bonci on Cloud One, Platform One

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up