Betis beats Valencia 5-4 on penalties to win Copa del Rey

The Associated Press

April 23, 2022, 6:56 PM

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Real Betis beat Valencia 5-4 in a penalty shootout to win the Copa del Rey in Seville early Sunday.

Valencia’s 19-year-old American, Yunus Musah, was the only penalty taker to miss his shot, sending it high.

Betis striker Borja Iglesias opened the scoring with the 11th-minute header. Hugo Duro equalized for Valencia in the 30th. It stayed 1-1 at the end of regulation and extra time.

It was Betis’ third Copa del Rey title, ending a 17-year wait for a major title.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

