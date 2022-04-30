All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 14 6 .700 _ Toronto 13 8 .619 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 14 6 .700 _ Toronto 13 8 .619 1½ Tampa Bay 12 8 .600 2 Boston 9 12 .429 5½ Baltimore 6 14 .300 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 11 9 .550 _ Cleveland 8 12 .400 3 Kansas City 7 11 .389 3 Chicago 7 12 .368 3½ Detroit 6 13 .316 4½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 14 7 .667 _ Houston 11 9 .550 2½ Seattle 11 9 .550 2½ Oakland 10 10 .500 3½ Texas 6 14 .300 7½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 15 6 .714 _ Miami 11 8 .579 3 Atlanta 10 11 .476 5 Philadelphia 10 11 .476 5 Washington 7 15 .318 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 14 7 .667 _ St. Louis 11 8 .579 2 Chicago 8 12 .400 5½ Pittsburgh 8 12 .400 5½ Cincinnati 3 17 .150 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 13 6 .684 _ San Diego 14 7 .667 _ San Francisco 13 7 .650 ½ Colorado 11 9 .550 2½ Arizona 9 12 .429 5

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Minnesota 1

Miami 8, Seattle 6

Boston 3, Baltimore 1

L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 11, Toronto 7

N.Y. Yankees 12, Kansas City 2, 8 innings

Atlanta 6, Texas 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, Detroit 1

Cleveland 9, Oakland 8

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston (Pivetta 0-3) at Baltimore (Lyles 1-2), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-1) at Toronto (Gausman 1-1), 1:37 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 3-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-0), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-2), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-0) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 2-2) at Texas (Hearn 0-2), 2:35 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-2) at Oakland (Oller 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Miami 8, Seattle 6

San Diego 7, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Mets 3, Philadelphia 0

Milwaukee 11, Chicago Cubs 1

Atlanta 6, Texas 3

Arizona 6, St. Louis 2

Colorado 10, Cincinnati 4

L.A. Dodgers 5, Detroit 1

Washington 14, San Francisco 4

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego (Musgrove 3-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-3), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 3-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-0), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 1-1) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-2), 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 2-2) at Texas (Hearn 0-2), 2:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Sanmartin 0-3) at Colorado (Freeland 0-3), 3:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 2-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 3-0), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.