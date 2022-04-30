All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|14
|6
|.700
|_
|Toronto
|13
|8
|.619
|1½
|Tampa Bay
|12
|8
|.600
|2
|Boston
|9
|12
|.429
|5½
|Baltimore
|6
|14
|.300
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|11
|9
|.550
|_
|Cleveland
|8
|12
|.400
|3
|Kansas City
|7
|11
|.389
|3
|Chicago
|7
|12
|.368
|3½
|Detroit
|6
|13
|.316
|4½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|14
|7
|.667
|_
|Houston
|11
|9
|.550
|2½
|Seattle
|11
|9
|.550
|2½
|Oakland
|10
|10
|.500
|3½
|Texas
|6
|14
|.300
|7½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|15
|6
|.714
|_
|Miami
|11
|8
|.579
|3
|Atlanta
|10
|11
|.476
|5
|Philadelphia
|10
|11
|.476
|5
|Washington
|7
|15
|.318
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|14
|7
|.667
|_
|St. Louis
|11
|8
|.579
|2
|Chicago
|8
|12
|.400
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|8
|12
|.400
|5½
|Cincinnati
|3
|17
|.150
|10½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|13
|6
|.684
|_
|San Diego
|14
|7
|.667
|_
|San Francisco
|13
|7
|.650
|½
|Colorado
|11
|9
|.550
|2½
|Arizona
|9
|12
|.429
|5
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Minnesota 1
Miami 8, Seattle 6
Boston 3, Baltimore 1
L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Houston 11, Toronto 7
N.Y. Yankees 12, Kansas City 2, 8 innings
Atlanta 6, Texas 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, Detroit 1
Cleveland 9, Oakland 8
Saturday’s Games
Houston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston (Pivetta 0-3) at Baltimore (Lyles 1-2), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Paddack 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 1-1) at Toronto (Gausman 1-1), 1:37 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 3-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-0), 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-2), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-0) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 2-2) at Texas (Hearn 0-2), 2:35 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 0-2) at Oakland (Oller 0-2), 4:07 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Miami 8, Seattle 6
San Diego 7, Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Mets 3, Philadelphia 0
Milwaukee 11, Chicago Cubs 1
Atlanta 6, Texas 3
Arizona 6, St. Louis 2
Colorado 10, Cincinnati 4
L.A. Dodgers 5, Detroit 1
Washington 14, San Francisco 4
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Diego (Musgrove 3-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-3), 1:35 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 3-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-0), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 1-1) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-2), 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 2-2) at Texas (Hearn 0-2), 2:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Sanmartin 0-3) at Colorado (Freeland 0-3), 3:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 2-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 3-0), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Kansas City at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.
Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.