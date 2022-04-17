All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|5
|4
|.556
|_
|Toronto
|5
|4
|.556
|_
|Boston
|4
|4
|.500
|½
|Tampa Bay
|4
|5
|.444
|1
|Baltimore
|2
|6
|.250
|2½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|6
|2
|.750
|_
|Cleveland
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Detroit
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|Kansas City
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|Minnesota
|3
|5
|.375
|3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|5
|3
|.625
|_
|Los Angeles
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|Oakland
|5
|4
|.556
|½
|Seattle
|4
|5
|.444
|1½
|Texas
|2
|6
|.250
|3
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|6
|3
|.667
|_
|Atlanta
|5
|5
|.500
|1½
|Philadelphia
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Washington
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
|Miami
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|5
|2
|.714
|_
|Chicago
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Milwaukee
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Cincinnati
|2
|7
|.222
|4
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|6
|2
|.750
|_
|Los Angeles
|6
|2
|.750
|_
|San Francisco
|6
|2
|.750
|_
|San Diego
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Arizona
|3
|5
|.375
|3
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2
Oakland 7, Toronto 5
Boston 4, Minnesota 0
Kansas City 3, Detroit 1
San Francisco 4, Cleveland 2
L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 2
Houston 4, Seattle 0
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota (Bundy 1-0) at Boston (Hill 0-0), 11:10 a.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 1-0) at Houston (Garcia 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Arizona 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 5, San Diego 2
San Francisco 4, Cleveland 2
Philadelphia 10, Miami 3
Pittsburgh 6, Washington 4
St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 1
Colorado 9, Chicago Cubs 6
L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 2
Sunday’s Games
Washington at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-0) at Washington (Gray 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Thompson 0-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 1-1) at Colorado (Kuhl 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-1) at San Diego (Manaea 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
