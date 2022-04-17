All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 5 4 .556 _ Toronto 5 4 .556 _…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 5 4 .556 _ Toronto 5 4 .556 _ Boston 4 4 .500 ½ Tampa Bay 4 5 .444 1 Baltimore 2 6 .250 2½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 6 2 .750 _ Cleveland 4 4 .500 2 Detroit 4 5 .444 2½ Kansas City 3 5 .375 3 Minnesota 3 5 .375 3

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 5 3 .625 _ Los Angeles 5 4 .556 ½ Oakland 5 4 .556 ½ Seattle 4 5 .444 1½ Texas 2 6 .250 3

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 6 3 .667 _ Atlanta 5 5 .500 1½ Philadelphia 4 5 .444 2 Washington 4 6 .400 2½ Miami 3 5 .375 2½

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 5 2 .714 _ Chicago 4 4 .500 1½ Pittsburgh 4 4 .500 1½ Milwaukee 4 5 .444 2 Cincinnati 2 7 .222 4

West Division

W L Pct GB Colorado 6 2 .750 _ Los Angeles 6 2 .750 _ San Francisco 6 2 .750 _ San Diego 5 5 .500 2 Arizona 3 5 .375 3

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2

Oakland 7, Toronto 5

Boston 4, Minnesota 0

Kansas City 3, Detroit 1

San Francisco 4, Cleveland 2

L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 2

Houston 4, Seattle 0

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota (Bundy 1-0) at Boston (Hill 0-0), 11:10 a.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 1-0) at Houston (Garcia 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Arizona 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 5, San Diego 2

San Francisco 4, Cleveland 2

Philadelphia 10, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 6, Washington 4

St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 9, Chicago Cubs 6

L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 2

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-0) at Washington (Gray 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Thompson 0-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-1) at Colorado (Kuhl 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-1) at San Diego (Manaea 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

