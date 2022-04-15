All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|4
|3
|.571
|_
|Tampa Bay
|4
|3
|.571
|_
|Toronto
|4
|3
|.571
|_
|Boston
|3
|3
|.500
|½
|Baltimore
|1
|5
|.167
|2½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|4
|2
|.667
|_
|Cleveland
|4
|2
|.667
|_
|Detroit
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Kansas City
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Minnesota
|2
|4
|.333
|2
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|4
|2
|.667
|_
|Oakland
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Los Angeles
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Seattle
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Texas
|2
|4
|.333
|2
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|5
|2
|.714
|_
|Philadelphia
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Atlanta
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|Washington
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|Miami
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|4
|2
|.667
|_
|St. Louis
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Milwaukee
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Cincinnati
|2
|5
|.286
|2½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|4
|2
|.667
|_
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|.667
|_
|San Francisco
|4
|2
|.667
|_
|San Diego
|5
|3
|.625
|_
|Arizona
|2
|4
|.333
|2
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Oakland 6, Tampa Bay 3
Seattle 5, Chicago White Sox 1
N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 0
Detroit 4, Kansas City 2
Texas 10, L.A. Angels 5
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Boston, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:42 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 1-0) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 3:07 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 0-0) at Boston (Houck 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 1-0) at Texas (Hearn 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1) at Baltimore (Wells 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 0-1) at Seattle (Flexen 0-1), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1
Miami 4, Philadelphia 3
Pittsburgh 9, Washington 4
San Diego 12, Atlanta 1
Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 9, Cincinnati 3
Friday’s Games
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 0-1) at San Diego (Martinez 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 0-0) at Miami (Rogers 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Rogers 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0), 6:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Matz 0-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Colorado (Senzatela 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Washington at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 7:08 p.m.
