All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|4
|1
|.800
|_
|New York
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Toronto
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Boston
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Baltimore
|1
|4
|.200
|3
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|Cleveland
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Detroit
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Kansas City
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Minnesota
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|4
|1
|.800
|_
|Los Angeles
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Oakland
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Seattle
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Texas
|1
|4
|.200
|3
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|4
|2
|.667
|_
|Philadelphia
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Atlanta
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Washington
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Miami
|1
|4
|.200
|2½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|St. Louis
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|Cincinnati
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Milwaukee
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|1
|3
|.250
|2
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|4
|1
|.800
|_
|San Diego
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|San Francisco
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Los Angeles
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Arizona
|1
|4
|.200
|3
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 5, Detroit 3
Chicago White Sox 3, Seattle 2
Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 5
L.A. Angels 4, Miami 3
N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 0
St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5
Milwaukee 5, Baltimore 4
Tampa Bay 9, Oakland 8, 10 innings
Colorado 4, Texas 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 2
Houston 2, Arizona 1
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland (Irvin 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lambert 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-1) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 0-1) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Boston, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:42 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 2, Pittsburgh 1
Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 5
N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 0
L.A. Angels 4, Miami 3
St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5
Milwaukee 5, Baltimore 4
Atlanta 16, Washington 4
Colorado 4, Texas 1
L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 2
San Francisco 13, San Diego 2
Houston 2, Arizona 1
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-1), 5:14 p.m.
Washington (Adon 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-1), 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 1-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 1-0) at San Diego (Musgrove 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-0) at Colorado (Freeland 0-1), 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Sanmartin 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
