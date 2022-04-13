All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 4 1 .800 _ New York 3 2 .600…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 4 1 .800 _ New York 3 2 .600 1 Toronto 3 2 .600 1 Boston 2 3 .400 2 Baltimore 1 4 .200 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 3 1 .750 _ Cleveland 3 2 .600 ½ Detroit 2 3 .400 1½ Kansas City 2 3 .400 1½ Minnesota 2 3 .400 1½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 4 1 .800 _ Los Angeles 3 3 .500 1½ Oakland 2 3 .400 2 Seattle 2 3 .400 2 Texas 1 4 .200 3

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 4 2 .667 _ Philadelphia 3 2 .600 ½ Atlanta 3 3 .500 1 Washington 2 4 .333 2 Miami 1 4 .200 2½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 3 1 .750 _ St. Louis 3 1 .750 _ Cincinnati 2 3 .400 1½ Milwaukee 2 3 .400 1½ Pittsburgh 1 3 .250 2

West Division

W L Pct GB Colorado 4 1 .800 _ San Diego 4 2 .667 ½ San Francisco 3 2 .600 1 Los Angeles 2 2 .500 1½ Arizona 1 4 .200 3

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 5, Detroit 3

Chicago White Sox 3, Seattle 2

Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 5

L.A. Angels 4, Miami 3

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 0

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5

Milwaukee 5, Baltimore 4

Tampa Bay 9, Oakland 8, 10 innings

Colorado 4, Texas 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 2

Houston 2, Arizona 1

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Irvin 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lambert 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-1) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 0-1) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota at Boston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:42 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Pittsburgh 1

Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 5

N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 0

L.A. Angels 4, Miami 3

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5

Milwaukee 5, Baltimore 4

Atlanta 16, Washington 4

Colorado 4, Texas 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 2

San Francisco 13, San Diego 2

Houston 2, Arizona 1

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-1), 5:14 p.m.

Washington (Adon 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 1-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 1-0) at San Diego (Musgrove 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-0) at Colorado (Freeland 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Sanmartin 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

