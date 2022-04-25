RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia hits rail, fuel facilities | US promises more Ukraine aid | Ukraine PM: Russia committing 'terrible war crimes' | Photos
Barcelona’s American defender Dest out with hamstring injury

The Associated Press

April 25, 2022, 9:30 AM

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona’s American defender Sergiño Dest has been sidelined because of a hamstring injury, the Spanish club said Monday.

Dest injured his right hamstring in the first half of Barcelona’s 1-0 home loss to Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league on Sunday.

The club said tests confirmed the injury and it was unclear whether the 21-year-old right back will be able to return before the end of the season.

Barcelona has only five games left in the campaign. It sits second in the Spanish league, 15 points behind rival Real Madrid.

Dest has lost his place as a starter after the arrival of veteran Brazilian right back Dani Alves.

