Atlanta United, Cincinnati tie 0-0

The Associated Press

April 16, 2022, 8:36 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Brad Guzan made one save for Atlanta United and Alec Kann had five saves for Cincinnati in a 0-0 draw Saturday.

United (3-2-2) outshot Cincinnati (2-4-1) 17-8, with five shots on goal to zero for Cincinnati.

Both teams next play Sunday. United visits Inter Miami and Cincinnati hosts Los Angeles FC.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

