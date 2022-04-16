Atlanta United, Cincinnati tie 0-0

ATLANTA (AP) — Brad Guzan made one save for Atlanta United and Alec Kann had five saves for Cincinnati in…

ATLANTA (AP) — Brad Guzan made one save for Atlanta United and Alec Kann had five saves for Cincinnati in a 0-0 draw Saturday.

United (3-2-2) outshot Cincinnati (2-4-1) 17-8, with five shots on goal to zero for Cincinnati.

Both teams next play Sunday. United visits Inter Miami and Cincinnati hosts Los Angeles FC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

