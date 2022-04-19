Arbitration Chart

NEW YORK (AP) — Figures for the 22 players remaining in salary arbitration and their 2021 salaries, as obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources. Hearings are scheduled through June 24.
|Player
|2021
|Asked
|Offered
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|John Means
|593,500
|3,100,000
|2,700,000
|Detroit
|Spencer Turnbull
|586,900
|2,100,000
|1,325,000
|Kansas City
|Andrew Benintendi
|6,600,000
|8,500,000
|7,300,000
|Nicky Lopez
|597,500
|2,950,000
|2,550,000
|Minnesota
|Luis Arraez
|611,000
|2,400,000
|1,850,000
|Gary Sánchez
|000,000
|9,500,000
|8,500,000
|New York
|Aaron Judge
|10,175,000
|21,000,000
|17,000,000
|Seattle
|Adam Frazier
|4,300,000
|8,000,000
|6,700,000
|Jesse Winker
|3,150,000
|7,000,000
|5,400,000
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|Adam Duvall
|5,000,000
|10,275,000
|9,275,000
|Max Fried
|3,500,000
|6,850
|000
|6,600,000
|Austin Riley
|590,500
|4,200,000
|3,950,000
|Dansby Swanson
|6,000,000
|10,000,000
|9,200,000
|Chicago
|Willson Contreras
|6,650,000
|10,250,000
|9,000,000
|Cincinnati
|Lucas Sims
|598,500
|1,600,000
|1,200,000
|Miami
|Pablo López
|595,000
|3,000,000
|2,450,000
|Jacob Stallings
|1,300,000
|3,100,000
|2,450,000
|Joey Wendle
|2,250,000
|4,900,000
|4,350,000
|Milwaukee
|Adrian Houser
|584,100
|3,000,000
|2,425,000
|New York
|Chris Bassitt
|4,950,000
|9,000,000
|8,300,000
|Philadelphia
|Zach Eflin
|4,450,000
|6,900,000
|5,150,000
|St. Louis
|Tyler O’Neill
|604,700
|4,150,000
|3,400,000
