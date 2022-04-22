American Gyasi Zardes acquired by Colorado from Columbus

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — U.S. national team forward Gyasi Zardes was acquired by Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids from…

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — U.S. national team forward Gyasi Zardes was acquired by Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids from the Columbus Crew on Friday for $300,000 in 2022 general allocation money.

Columbus also could receive up to $1.1 million more in general allocation money if Zardes reaches multiple performance metrics and re-signs with the Crew through 2025.

Zardes, a 30-year-old from Hawthorne, California, scored 61 goals in 122 games for the Crew in all competitions and has 101 goals in 276 games for Columbus and the LA Galaxy, his team from 2013-17. He will be a designated player whose salary counts only partly against the $4.9 million salary cap, up to a maximum of $612,500.

Zardes has one goal in seven club matches this season. He has 14 goals in 68 appearances for the U.S.

Uses of general allocation money include reducing the cost of players against the cap, signing or re-sign players and to offseat loan and transfer fees.

