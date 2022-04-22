RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Mass graves near Mariupol | 'Horror story' of violations | US lawmakers want field hospitals | Ukrainian boy's journey to US dad continues
Home » Sports » American Gyasi Zardes acquired…

American Gyasi Zardes acquired by Colorado from Columbus

The Associated Press

April 22, 2022, 7:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — U.S. national team forward Gyasi Zardes was acquired by Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids from the Columbus Crew on Friday for $300,000 in 2022 general allocation money.

Columbus also could receive up to $1.1 million more in general allocation money if Zardes reaches multiple performance metrics and re-signs with the Crew through 2025.

Zardes, a 30-year-old from Hawthorne, California, scored 61 goals in 122 games for the Crew in all competitions and has 101 goals in 276 games for Columbus and the LA Galaxy, his team from 2013-17. He will be a designated player whose salary counts only partly against the $4.9 million salary cap, up to a maximum of $612,500.

Zardes has one goal in seven club matches this season. He has 14 goals in 68 appearances for the U.S.

Uses of general allocation money include reducing the cost of players against the cap, signing or re-sign players and to offseat loan and transfer fees.

______

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

OPM, DOL to use data, early-career pathways to advance hiring equity

DISA’s milCloud replacement is open for business

State Dept rainy day fund for passports took hit from COVID-19, may take years to recover

State Department hiring 50 data scientists to meet 'increasing demand' for their skills

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up