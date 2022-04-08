RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Food prices soar | Celebrities voice support | Arlington sends supplies to Ukraine | Photos
A brief look at the 2nd round of the Masters

The Associated Press

April 8, 2022, 8:36 PM

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A brief look at the second round Friday at the Masters (all times EDT):

LEADING: Scottie Scheffler, currently ranked No. 1 in the world, posted a 5-under 67 and is at 8 under through two rounds.

TRAILING: Charl Schwartzel, first-round leader Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama are all five shots back at 3 under.

HANGING AROUND: Tiger Woods made the cut at the Masters in his first competitive event since the 2020 Masters. Woods shook off a rough opening stretch to shoot 2-over 74. He is at 1 over through two rounds, tied for 19th.

GOING HOME: Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau and Sam Burns all missed the cut of 4-over 148.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Stewart Cink’s 8-iron at the 170-yard par-3 16th landed in the middle of the green, found the slope and funneled into the hole for an ace.

KEY STATISTIC: Scheffler’s five-stroke lead going into the weekend is tied for the biggest in Masters history.

NOTEWORTHY: Each of the other four players who led by five strokes through two rounds — Herman Keiser in 1946, Jack Nicklaus in 1975, Raymond Floyd in 1976 and Jordan Spieth in 2015 — went on to win.

QUOTEWORTHY: “It just felt like I just came out of ten (boxing) rounds with Canelo (Alvarez),” 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia, who shot 2-over 74 on Friday and is at 2 over for the tournament.

TELEVISION: 3-7 p.m. EDT (CBS).

KEY TEE TIMES: Woods 1 p.m., Matsuyama and Harold Varner III 2:30 p.m., Im and Lowry 2:40 p.m., Schwartzel and Scheffler at 2:50 p.m.

