Women’s Basketball Invitational Glance The Associated Press

All Times EDT First Round Friday, March 18 At Clive M. Beck Center Lexington, Ky. Bowling Green (15-15) vs. Furman (19-12), Noon Saint Mary’s (Cal.) (15-15) vs. Austin Peay (19-11), 2:30 p.m. Davidson (16-14) vs. Nevada (19-11), 5 p.m. Cleveland St. (19-8) vs. Northeastern (14-15), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19 Consolation Semifinal Bowling Green-Furman loser vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal.)-Austin Peay loser, Noon Davidson-Nevada loser vs. Cleveland St.-Northeastern loser, 5 p.m. Championship Semifinal Bowling Green-Furman winner vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal.)-Austin Peay winner, 2:30 p.m. Davidson-Nevada winner vs. Cleveland St.-Northeastern winner, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 20 Seventh Place Consolation semifinal losers, Noon Consolation Final Consolation semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m. Third Place Bowling Green-Furman_Saint Mary’s (Cal.)-Austin Peay loser vs. Davidson-Nevada_Cleveland St.-Northeastern loser, 5 p.m. Championship Bowling Green-Furman_Saint Mary’s (Cal.)-Austin Peay winner vs. Davidson-Nevada_Cleveland St.-Northeastern winner, 7:30 p.m. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.