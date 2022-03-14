USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | Peace talks resume | How to help
The Associated Press

March 14, 2022, 2:17 PM

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Mississippi (19) 13-2 724 3
2. Texas 13-4 681 1
3. Vanderbilt (5) 13-2 677 2
4. Arkansas (1) 11-3 636 7
5. Tennessee (4) 15-1 633 4
6. Oregon State 11-2 576 6
7. Notre Dame 11-1 565 8
8. LSU 13-3 447 9
9. Florida 13-4 436 10
10. Georgia Tech 13-3 424 13
11. Stanford 9-5 382 5
12. Florida State 10-5 361 17
13. Texas Tech 14-3 350 11
14. Liberty 12-2 342 16
15. Oklahoma State 9-6 334 12
16. Arizona 12-4 317 14
17. Virginia 14-1 316 19
18. North Carolina 14-2 316 18
19. Clemson (1) 14-1 266 21
20. Georgia 13-3 247 15
21. TCU 11-4 187 20
22. Maryland 12-2 161 23
23. Texas State 14-3 80 40
24. Mississippi State 10-7 71 28
25. Gonzaga 11-4 57 27¤

Dropped out: No. 22 North Carolina State (9-6); No. 24 Tulane (10-6); No. 25 UCLA (10-6).

Others receiving votes: Purdue (15-0) 27; Kentucky (14-3) 21; Wake Forest (13-3) 21; Old Dominion (13-1) 19; UCLA (10-6) 15; Miami (11-4) 11; Rutgers (12-3) 10; Mercer (15-1) 9; USC (11-3) 7; UC Irvine (10-6) 3; Connecticut (11-2) 6; Southeast Missouri State (13-1) 3; Auburn (13-4) 2; Dallas Baptist (9-6) 2; Missouri (11-2) 2; Oregon (10-6) 2; Tulane (10-6) 2; North Carolina State (9-6) 1; Southern Illinois (13-3) 1.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

