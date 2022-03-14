USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25…

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Mississippi (19) 13-2 724 3 2. Texas 13-4 681 1 3. Vanderbilt (5) 13-2 677 2 4. Arkansas (1) 11-3 636 7 5. Tennessee (4) 15-1 633 4 6. Oregon State 11-2 576 6 7. Notre Dame 11-1 565 8 8. LSU 13-3 447 9 9. Florida 13-4 436 10 10. Georgia Tech 13-3 424 13 11. Stanford 9-5 382 5 12. Florida State 10-5 361 17 13. Texas Tech 14-3 350 11 14. Liberty 12-2 342 16 15. Oklahoma State 9-6 334 12 16. Arizona 12-4 317 14 17. Virginia 14-1 316 19 18. North Carolina 14-2 316 18 19. Clemson (1) 14-1 266 21 20. Georgia 13-3 247 15 21. TCU 11-4 187 20 22. Maryland 12-2 161 23 23. Texas State 14-3 80 40 24. Mississippi State 10-7 71 28 25. Gonzaga 11-4 57 27¤

Dropped out: No. 22 North Carolina State (9-6); No. 24 Tulane (10-6); No. 25 UCLA (10-6).

Others receiving votes: Purdue (15-0) 27; Kentucky (14-3) 21; Wake Forest (13-3) 21; Old Dominion (13-1) 19; UCLA (10-6) 15; Miami (11-4) 11; Rutgers (12-3) 10; Mercer (15-1) 9; USC (11-3) 7; UC Irvine (10-6) 3; Connecticut (11-2) 6; Southeast Missouri State (13-1) 3; Auburn (13-4) 2; Dallas Baptist (9-6) 2; Missouri (11-2) 2; Oregon (10-6) 2; Tulane (10-6) 2; North Carolina State (9-6) 1; Southern Illinois (13-3) 1.

