Thompson sends Sabres past Penguins 4-3 in shootout

The Associated Press

March 23, 2022, 10:56 PM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson had two goals in regulation and scored in the shootout, Alex Tuch also had a shootout goal, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Wednesday night for their third consecutive win.

Zemgus Girgensons also scored in regulation for the Sabres, who have won five of six in their best stretch of the season. Craig Anderson made 23 saves and stopped both attempts in the shootout.

Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin each had a goal and an assist for the Penguins, who had won three in a row. Kris Letang had Pittsburgh’s other goal, Bryan Rust added two assists and Casey DeSmith stopped 29 shots.

Playing on the second night of a back-to-back, Pittsburgh opened a two-game trip by dropping to a league-best 21-7-5 on the road.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, DEVILS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Pierre Engvall scored a short-handed goal with 4:42 left to lead Toronto over New Jersey.

Engvall moved in on a 2-on-1 rush with Ilya Mikheyev off serving a double minor for high-sticking, delayed and then fired his 11th goal of the season past Nico Daws.

Mikheyev also scored a short-handed goal and Mitch Marner had the other score for the Maple Leafs, who got 20 saves from Petr Mrazek.

Nico Hischier had a goal and an assist, and Damon Severson also scored for the Devils. Daws stopped 28 shots.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

