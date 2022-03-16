RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Home » Sports » Russia, Belarus banned from…

Russia, Belarus banned from multi-sport Euro Championships

The Associated Press

March 16, 2022, 5:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MUNICH, Germany (AP) — Athletes from Russia and Belarus were formally banned Wednesday from the multi-sport European Championships in August.

Organizers of the Aug. 11-21 championships in Munich, Germany, said they supported decisions by officials from the nine individual sports not to invite Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials. They have followed guidance from the International Olympic Committee.

“We are united in our condemnation of Russia’s war on Ukraine,” organizing committee chairman Libor Varhaník said.

The sports are canoeing, cycling, gymnastics, rowing, sport climbing, table tennis, track and field, triathlon and volleyball.

Though swimming is an exception among Olympic sports in trying to let Russians continue competing, it is not part of the collective European Championships format launched in 2018.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Military spouse unemployment continues to weigh on service member families

Five key provisions in the just-signed 2022 intelligence authorization bill

Garland issues new FOIA guidance as lawmakers seek GAO study of agency challenges  

VA looks to do more with fewer facilities as it rethinks real estate needs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up