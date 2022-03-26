RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' | Rocket attacks hit Lviv | How would war crimes be prosecuted? | Live updates | How to help
Russell scores, Sporting KC beats Real Salt Lake 1-0

The Associated Press

March 26, 2022, 9:26 PM

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Johnny Russell scored the decisive goal as Sporting Kansas City earned a 1-0 win Saturday over Real Salt Lake.

Russell’s game-winner came in the 81st minute to secure the win for Sporting KC (2-3-0).

RSL (3-1-1) outshot Sporting KC 12-8, with zero shots on goal to five for Sporting KC.

Zac MacMath saved four of the five shots he faced for RSL.

Both teams next play Saturday. Sporting KC visits the Vancouver Whitecaps and RSL visits the Colorado Rapids.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

