Raúl de Tomás dropped from Spain squad because of injury

The Associated Press

March 24, 2022, 12:34 PM

MADRID (AP) — Striker Raúl de Tomás injured his right shoulder in training and has been dropped from Spain’s squad ahead of friendlies against Albania and Iceland, the Spanish soccer federation said Thursday.

The federation said De Tomás is leaving the squad to avoid the risk of aggravating the injury.

Spain hosts Albania in Barcelona on Saturday and Iceland in A Coruña on Tuesday.

De Tomás, who plays for Barcelona-based club Espanyol, had been called up for Spain’s senior team for the first time in November.

Spain coach Luis Enrique was not expected to replace De Tomás for the upcoming friendlies.

